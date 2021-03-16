“𝘽𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖 𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙪 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤́𝙣” Agaete’s Cordial Spa Hotel Roca Negra pioneers live music events where dancing is allowed by performing to the balconies as the sun sets

The idea of ​​allowing people to continue enjoying an outdoor music concert in a responsible manner during the pandemic has a lot of potential while restrictions are still necessary to prevent COVID19 infections on the islands, and while the vaccine roll-out continues. The 𝘽𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖 𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙪 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤́𝙣 stage for the event was located in the solarium and pool area and allowed for a spectacular sunset backdrop, while watched from the balconies of the 140 rooms as some of the best loved contemporary Canarian music artists played live and loud for their audience, undoubtedly the largest audience any of them had seen for a year or more. The weekend event began on the Friday, in a more intimate and relaxed manner, with Cuban and flamenco music from the artists The Son Flamenco and Toto Noriega and then on Saturday, March 13, two overwhelming performances from the television star Cristina Ramos followed by the band Los 600.

“It is a fact that” 𝘽𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖 𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙪 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤́𝙣 “was a great success and we cannot be more proud of it. All the workers of the Hotel & Spa Cordial Roca Negra, from management to restaurants and apartments, were fully involved in this beautiful initiative so that all our guests could enjoy good music, complying with all measures of social distance” said the general director of the Gran Canaria hotel chain, Nicolás Villalobos.

With the second edition of Teatrotel: “Dance on your balcony”, the Hotel & Spa Cordial Roca Negra say they have shown their commitment, once again, to reinventing uses and spaces to allow thier guests to enjoy those experiences that so many miss, always respecting strict compliance with all social distance measures. The event, in order to respect the distances and capacity allowed, was exclusively limited to guests staying at the hotel, so places were limited. It is likely to be an experience not only repeated in the future, but copied by others looking to restart our ailing hotel industry in the post-covid era