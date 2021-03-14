Two intoxicated tourists in multiple collisions along quiet residential street in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

The spectacular accident caused by drunk driving occurred when the tourists’ vehicle collided with several parked cars. One of the occupants of the car in question banged his head against the windscreen, and had to be treated by ambulance crews after apparently losing a lot of blood, however the boy’s injuries turned out to be less serious than at first feared. Firefighters also had to intervene at the scene.

At least three other parked vehicles and several waste containers located along that same road were damaged

One of the men, a 29 year old, was slightly injured to the face and was assisted by health workers from the SUC Canary Islands Emergency Service, who transferred him by ambulance to the Arguineguín health centre, according to the main 112 Canary Islands Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES). The CECOES received reports of what happened just after 11 p.m. When the emergency services arrived, on boy had lots of blood from his face, so at first it was thought that his injuries were greater than they turned out to be.

Policia Local attended the scene and collected evidence.