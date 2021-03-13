Enhanced measures for Alert Level 2 to try to contain COVID infections, curfews from 10pm once more, for at least the next fortnight

The new measures come into force from midnight on Sunday and may be modified or canceled if the epidemiological situation on each of the islands changes significantly in one direction or another.

Among the main restrictions, at an intermediate level between Alert Level 2 (medium risk) and Alert Level 3 (high risk), nighttime curfew is brought forward, to be established between 10 p.m. and 06:00 hours, except for activities included in section 1.5.2 of the Government Agreement of June 19, 2020 and its successive updates, such as the acquisition of medicines and health products in offices of pharmacy, assisting someone to a health centre, services and establishments, fulfilment of work obligations or return to a usual place of residence after working hours.

The maximum number of non-cohabitants in family and social gatherings, in spaces for public and private use, closed or outdoors, is also set at four, although those living together can gather in slightly larger groups.

Hotels and restaurants and outdoor terraces will be limited to 50% of their capacity, while indoors the capacity will also be 50%. The number of diners per table may not exceed four, consumption at the bar will be in groups of a maximum of two people and the complete closure of the establishment, including the pick-up service at the premises and home delivery, must be before 22:00.

The decree establishes that these measures are of special and prevalent application, with respect to Decree 94/2020, of December 23, and have been meant to enhance the current alert level measures across the islands.