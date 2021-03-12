Bentago Express ferry repairs on schedule for resumption of service before the summer say Fred. Olsen

Fred Olsen Express managers made a visit this week to the Port of Las Palmas to monitor the progress of the repairs. Among them was one Fredrik Olsen, president of the Norwegian group that has been connecting the islands since 1974 and has been linked to the archipelago since 1904. Andrés Marín, CEO of Fred Olsen Express, joined the tour of the ferry repairs to the hull to see first-hand the work being carried out. Astican, as a gesture of deference, raised the Norwegian flag to commemorate the roots of the shipping company.

The return of the Bentago won’t be Fred’s only news. Olsen Express in the coming months. The new Bañaderos Express trimaran is also scheduled to start operations in the summer . The Austal shipyard continues to advance in its construction and its launching in Philippine waters is scheduled for the next dates. Fred’s CEO. Olsen Express assured weeks ago that the shipbuilder is meeting the established deadlines, so it trusts that the trimaran, twin of the Bajamar Express , can start traveling on the route between the ports of Agaete (Gran Canaria) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the coming months.

Our special thanks to the specialised repair teams that we have on the islands, as well as the continuity in the supply chain, guaranteed by the freight forwarding service Fred. Olsen Shipping Solutions provides.

Our special thanks to the specialised repair teams that we have on the islands, as well as the continuity in the supply chain, guaranteed by the freight forwarding service Fred. Olsen Shipping Solutions provides. #Less is left