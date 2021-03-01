Meeting with TUI Group CEO, Sebastian Ebel, confirms good forecasts for the Canary Islands and confidence in the reactivation of holidays from this summer

The meeting was part of the round of talks that the Minister Yaiza Castilla is maintaining with the main tourism companies, to learn about their short and medium-term plans. Also present were TUI’s director for the Canary Islands, Cape Verde and West Africa, Linda Phelps, and the managing director of Promotur Turismo de Islas Canarias, José Juan Lorenzo.

Representing the largest tourist group in the world, they stressed that the good forecasts for Canary Islands ranks them currently as the premium destination at the international level “and this is not by chance. It is the result of a coordinated effort by both the Government and the islands’ tourism companies ”, which has given the Archipelago added value in the face of demand for the coming months.

Sebastian Ebel added that they are very optimistic about the good forecasts for reactivation of tourist flows in Europe for this summer, especially in the United Kingdom and German markets, in which they predominate, and that the Canary Islands “will start with an advantage already from this March, precisely because of that condition of being a unique destination, with an excellent health and safety offering, which has made sure the islands are very much on the minds of our clients,” he said.

Without specifying any of their data on reservations from the different markets in which it operates, TUI announced that during the confinement, german families have been saving money, so it is estimated that when the restrictions on mobility are lifted, “people are going to be willing to invest it on vacations”. All this encouraged by the vaccination of the population and by measures that give confidence such as the use of health passports, a tool that he considers essential “to support the business in the coming months.”

Sebastian Ebel did call attention to the insufficient air capacity that exists right now with the Islands, for which he advocated that the Spanish administrations help the companies to provide capacity during the first months, as other destinations such as Egypt and Turkey do and given that in Spain the air taxes are very high.

In this regard, the Minister of Tourism informed the CEO and financial director about an imminent call for incentives for air connectivity that her Department will carry out for this year 2021 in two phases: the first for flights operated between April and May and , the second, for flights that take place in the second half of the year, through an incentive of 4 euros per seat offered by the airlines with the Canary Islands.

Before the pandemic, in 2019 TUI transported 2.5 million tourists to the Canary Islands from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries.

The volume of passengers in TUI group airlines in 2020 was 72% less than in the previous year in line with the fall in international air traffic worldwide.