1,243,783 people fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, reports Spain’s Ministry of Health, more than all the people infected over the last year

The first vaccine dose was administered to 96 year old Araceli Rosario Hidalgo on December 27 at the ‘Los Olmos’ nursing home in Guadalajara, and since then a total of 4,508,845 doses, of the three vaccines available, have been distributed among the autonomous communities, of which 3,605,635 had already been administered up to this Friday February 26, that is 80.05% of vaccines supplied.

The vaccination campaign in Spain is part of a coordinated strategy for the whole European Union that first authorised the Pfizer and BioNTech for distribution between all EU states on December 21.

Since then, 3,508,245 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine have been distributed among Spain0s autonomous communities, of which a total of 3,204,953 doses have been administered. Subsequently, and after receiving authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), on January 12, 2021, the first doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrived. Since then, 192,000 doses have been distributed, of which a total of 145,273 doses have been administered.

Also on January 12, the EMA received a request from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which followed the same steps and controls as the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, before being approved by the EMA on January 29, becoming the third vaccine to have the approval of European regulators. On February 6, the Government certified the receipt of the first 196,800 doses of this vaccine for distribution among the different autonomous communities and cities. Counting up to this Friday February 26, 808,600 doses have been delivered among the autonomous communities, of which 255,409 have been so far administered.

More doses have been administered than people infected

This week, for the first time, the number of doses of coronavirus vaccines administered exceeded the number of people who have been infected, through the course of the pandemic. On February 12 Spain exceeded one million people who had received their complete vaccination schedule. As of Friday, February 26, a total of 1,243,783 people had been immunised with both doses, 12,001 more than the day before.