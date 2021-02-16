Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands subsided in the first half of February, but all the data so far suggests there will be more arriving

The biweekly report issued on irregular migration and migrant arrivals, prepared by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, indicates that the accumulated number of migrants arriving irregularly on the Canary Islands so far this year amounts to 2,232 people, compared to last year when by this time just 1,008 had arrived between January 1 and February 15, 2020.

The new data for the first fortnight of February represents a significant decrease, with respect to the previous fortnightly reports, which do however appear to be on a downward trend: 2,077 migrants arrived on the Canary Islands, this January and in December the total number was 3,457.

The 155 people who reached the Canarian archipelago’s coasts in the first half of February represent just over half the number of those who had arrived in the first half of February 2020, when 300 made it to our coastline. There could be many reasons for this, and we may not ever know just how many began the journey, never to be seen again. Statisticians are cautiously hopeful.

Migrant arrivals continue to fall nationally, but are up on The Canary Islands

So far this year, a total of 3,581 migrant arrivals have landed in Spain, either by sea or by land, compared to 3,954 during the same period last year, which represents an overall decrease of 9.4%.

The vast majority arrived by sea, 3,228, which is similar, if slightly more, than that of the first 45 days of 2020, when 3,209 people had arrived, so just 19 more this year by sea for the entire country.

While the Canary Islands continues to register an increase in arrivals for that period compared to 2020 (121.4% with 1,224 more people on 60 boats), irregular migrants arriving on the peninsula and the Balearic Islands have continued to significantly decrease.

Specifically, the Balearic archipelago and the coasts of the peninsula have registered 56.2% fewer migrants so far this year, with 954 arriving in 83 boats, compared to the 2,180 for the same period of 2020.

42 migrant arrivals came by sea to Ceuta, double the number for 2020, and none to Melilla. By land, these Spanish autonomous cities on the north coast of Morocco have counted 353 arrivals (195 to Ceuta and 158 to Melilla) between January 1 and February 15, compared to 745 over the same period in 2020.