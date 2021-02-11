Suspected counterfeit merchandise worth €2.5 million seized from Yumbo shopping centre in Playa del Inglés

The investigation, working under the name “Operation Yumbo”, confirmed the alleged commission of an offence against intellectual property. The result of the operation resulted in the inspection of these establishments and the seizure of the alleged forgeries.

The owners, managers and employees have all been identified, and will be investigated for the alleged crime related to industrial property, provided for in article 274.2 of the Penal Code, which punishes the reproduction or imitations of distinctive logos identical to or confusingly similar to registered trademarks and includes a potential prison sentences of six months to three years.

Regarding the confiscated items, with a market value estimated to be €2,584,420, had they been correctly marketed, are now in police custody and at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The investigations are currently focused on trying to obtain data on the origin of the products, the routes and distribution networks and the people involved, informing the judicial authority of the procedures carried out.