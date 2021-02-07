189 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Canary Islands with almost all the data moving positively in the right direction

189 new cases are spread across the islands as follows:

Tenerife have detected 34 new cases, to total 2,521 still epidemiologically active, with a 14-day AI falling at 65.9/100k;

Gran Canaria reports 109 new cases, to currently total 3,804 active, with a 14-day AI falling at 212.6/100k.

Lanzarote has added 39 new cases, to total 839 active, with a 14-day AI falling to 553.5/100k;

Fuerteventura has found two more cases with 119 now active, with a 14-day AI falling at 83.8/100k.

La Palma has added three more cases and 21 still active, with a 14-day AI rising at 27.8/100k;

El Hierro adds two new cases, to total 41 currently active, with a 14-day AI steady at 401.2/100k

and La Gomera completely free of COVID-19, with a 14-day AI steady at 0/100k