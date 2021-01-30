Shopping centre fire brought under control at a motorcycle rental store in Playa del Inglés
Firefighters in Playa del Inglés were deployed this Saturday afternoon to put out a shopping centre fire in a motorcycle rental store at the CC Plaza, on the south of Gran Canaria, according to reports from the 112 Canary Islands Centre Emergency and Security Coordination team (CECOES 112).
At least two individuals are known to have been “mildly affected” in the incident, according to 112. A column of smoke several meters high was visible from various points around the tourist southern tourist zone. It is not yet clear what caused the blaze.
#SUC asiste a dos afectados leves tras un incendio declarado en local de centro comercial en Playa del Inglés #GRANCANARIA. Bomberos San Bartolomé de Tirajana continúan interviniendo en el lugar junto a recursos policiales.
