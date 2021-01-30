Select Page

Shopping centre fire brought under control at a motorcycle rental store in Playa del Inglés

Posted by | Jan 30, 2021 | , , , , , | 0 |

Shopping centre fire brought under control at a motorcycle rental store in Playa del Inglés

Firefighters in Playa del Inglés were deployed this Saturday afternoon to put out a shopping centre fire in a motorcycle rental store at the CC Plaza, on the south of Gran Canaria, according to reports from the 112 Canary Islands Centre Emergency and Security Coordination team (CECOES 112).

The alarm was raised at around 4:50 pm, reporting a shopping centre fire, at which point firefighters and police officers were activated and deployed, as well as an ambulance sent from the SUC Canary Islands Emergency Service.

At least two individuals are known to have been “mildly affected” in the incident, according to 112. A column of smoke several meters high was visible from various points around the tourist southern tourist zone.  It is not yet clear what caused the blaze.

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Serious concern among health professionals in the Canary Islands about the coronavirus response

Serious concern among health professionals in the Canary Islands about the coronavirus response

13th March 2020

The Insular-Materno Infantil connects relatives and patients hospitalised by covid-19 with tablets and mobile phones

The Insular-Materno Infantil connects relatives and patients hospitalised by covid-19 with tablets and mobile phones

29th April 2020

British holidaymakers can fly to Gran Canaria and the rest of Spain from Sunday Without Needing to Quarantine

British holidaymakers can fly to Gran Canaria and the rest of Spain from Sunday Without Needing to Quarantine

20th June 2020

Guardia civil interrupts a pool party in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

Guardia civil interrupts a pool party in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

9th April 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *