Norwegian tourist arrested after allegedly wrecking hotel room, breaking televisions and trying to leave on a flight

The complaint was filed at the Guardia Civil Main Post in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, Mogán, where a representative of the hotel stated that one of the guests, who had been with a partner, had damaged the room in which he was staying, breaking two televisions, which were found broken and wet on one of the apartment beds, as well as having broken the bathroom hairdryer, among other damages listed.

In the statement, the hotel employee said that on the same day he had received a telephone call from the suspect’s partner, inquiring about the amount owed for the damages, who said that they were at the airport, and intended to leave the island.

The Puerto Rico Main Post requested that the Gran Canaria Airport Security Detachment locate and detain the accused man, who was in the departures area waiting to board a flight, presumably trying to avoid any type of criminal responsibility.

Once located, and the Norwegian tourist arrested, he was identified and later formally charged as the alleged perpetrator of a crime, and then detained at the Puerto Rico Main Post until he appearing in court in San Bartolomé de Tirajana