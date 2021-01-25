Yet another macho Gran Canaria Mister Angry blowing everyday situations out of proportion and this time attacking a cyclist

Other motorists have to intervene, one shirtless guy pulls the driver off the cyclist, who is left on the ground, and forcibly persuades the attacker, in full meltdown, to get back in his car.

The shock of the sudden descent into violence is clear from the audio on the video.

The various tensions over recent weeks and months, economic hardships and the lack of tourism on the island, are starting to have an undesirable effect on some very small minded men, clearly feeling powerless, as they lash out at anyone who appears to be in their way.

Whether its people pretending to be attacked and falsely reporting, homeless guys being victimised by thugs, middle aged vigilantes threatening innocent migrants, knife wielding racists, angry mobs chasing foreigners or our ever present cyclists giving rise to motorist frustrations that then get way out of control, these apocalyptic images of what has always been our tranquil and inviting sub-tropical island need to stop.

Grow the F*** up.