Gran Canaria Public Holidays 2021 – The Canary Guide

Public holidays for Gran Canaria in 2021:

JANUARY

Friday, January 1

Public holiday in Spain, New Year.

Wednesday, January 6

Public holiday in Spain, The Epiphany of the Lord, Reyes Magos.

Wednesday January 20

Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Festivities of San Sebastian.

FEBRUARY Tuesday, February 2 Local bank holiday in Ingenio, Our Lady of Candelaria. Tuesday, February 16 Local bank holiday in Las Palmas, Mogan, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Santa Brigida, Valleseco, Teror, Santa Lucia de Tirajana, Santa Maria de Guía, Tejeda. Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day, Martes de Carnaval, Mardi gras. Thursday February 18 Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Carnival Thursday.

MARCH

Friday, March 5

Local bank holiday in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Tourist Day; Día del Turista.



Friday, March 19

Local Bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía, Festivities of San José

APRIL Thursday, April 1 Public holiday in Spain, Holy Thursday, Jueves Santo. Friday, April 2 Public holiday in Spain, Good Friday, Viernes Santo.



MAY

Saturday, May 1

Public holiday in Spain, Labour Day, May Day, Fiesta del Trabajo.



Thursday, May 13

Local bank holiday in San Mateo, Festivities of Virgen of Fatima.



Saturday, May 15

Local bank holiday in Gáldar, Festivities of San Isidro.



Monday May 24

Local bank holiday in Valleseco, Patron festivities of San Vicente Ferrer

JUNE Friday, June 11 Local bank holiday in Teror, Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Monday June 21 Local Bank holiday in Moya, Festivities of San Antonio de Padua ( St. Anthony). Thursday June 24 Local Bank holiday in Las Palmas, Telde, Arucas, Valsequillo. Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista. Tuesday, June 29 Local Bank holiday in Agaete and in Ingenio. Festivities in honour of St Peter and St Paul, San Pedro y San Pablo.



JULY

Friday July 16

Local Bank holiday in Mogán, Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen.



Monday July 26

Local bank holiday in Gáldar, Festivities of Santa Ana.

AUGUST Thursday, August 5 Local bank holiday in Agaete, Festivities of Lady of the snow. Monday, August 16 Public holiday in Spain, The feast of the Assumption, moved from Sunday. Also a local holiday in Firgas, Festivities of San Roque Tuesday, August 24 Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, the co-patronal celebrations of San Bartolomé. Monday, August 31 Local bank holiday in Artenara, Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita.



SEPTEMBER

Wednesday September 8

Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.



Thursday September 10

Local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.

Friday September 11

Local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.



Monday, September 13

Local bank holiday in Tejeda, Day after the Festivities of the Virgen del Socorro, The patron of the municipality.



Tuesday September 14

Local Bank holiday in Artenara, Día del Santo Cristo de Acusa.



Tuesday September 21

Local bank holiday in San Mateo, Festivities of St. Matthew.



Wednesday, September 29

Local bank holiday in Valsequillo , The feast of Saint Michael.

OCTOBER Tuesday, October 12 Public holiday in Spain, Fiesta Nacional de España. Día de la Hispanidad. (Indigenous Peoples and Intercultural Dialogue Day)





NOVEMBER

Monday, November 1

Public holiday in Spain, All saints’ Day, All Hallows’ Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos.



Wednesday, November 17

Local Bank holiday in Telde, The festivities in honour of San Gregorio.