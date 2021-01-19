Gran Canaria Public Holidays 2021 – The Canary Guide
The island of Gran Canaria and the Canary Islands shares 11 official holidays with the rest of the Spain in 2021. In addition to these, each of the Canary Island has its own official holiday as does each municipality. This year, many main patron saint festive days fall on a Sunday so they are allowed to designate another day of the week to celebrate, meaning there are few surprise local bank holidays. You can check all the local bank holidays for each municipality in the Canary Islands here.
Public holidays for Gran Canaria in 2021:
JANUARY
Friday, January 1
Public holiday in Spain, New Year.
Wednesday, January 6
Public holiday in Spain, The Epiphany of the Lord, Reyes Magos.
Wednesday January 20
Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Festivities of San Sebastian.
FEBRUARY
Tuesday, February 2
Local bank holiday in Ingenio, Our Lady of Candelaria.
Tuesday, February 16
Local bank holiday in Las Palmas, Mogan, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Santa Brigida, Valleseco, Teror, Santa Lucia de Tirajana, Santa Maria de Guía, Tejeda. Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day, Martes de Carnaval, Mardi gras.
Thursday February 18
Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Carnival Thursday.
Friday, March 5
Local bank holiday in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Tourist Day; Día del Turista.
Friday, March 19
Local Bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía, Festivities of San José
APRIL
Thursday, April 1
Public holiday in Spain, Holy Thursday, Jueves Santo.
Friday, April 2
Public holiday in Spain, Good Friday, Viernes Santo.
MAY
Saturday, May 1
Public holiday in Spain, Labour Day, May Day, Fiesta del Trabajo.
Thursday, May 13
Local bank holiday in San Mateo, Festivities of Virgen of Fatima.
Saturday, May 15
Local bank holiday in Gáldar, Festivities of San Isidro.
Monday May 24
Local bank holiday in Valleseco, Patron festivities of San Vicente Ferrer
JUNE
Friday, June 11
Local bank holiday in Teror, Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Monday June 21
Local Bank holiday in Moya, Festivities of San Antonio de Padua ( St. Anthony).
Thursday June 24
Local Bank holiday in Las Palmas, Telde, Arucas, Valsequillo. Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista.
Tuesday, June 29
Local Bank holiday in Agaete and in Ingenio. Festivities in honour of St Peter and St Paul, San Pedro y San Pablo.
JULY
Friday July 16
Local Bank holiday in Mogán, Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen.
Monday July 26
Local bank holiday in Gáldar, Festivities of Santa Ana.
AUGUST
Thursday, August 5
Local bank holiday in Agaete, Festivities of Lady of the snow.
Monday, August 16
Public holiday in Spain, The feast of the Assumption, moved from Sunday. Also a local holiday in Firgas, Festivities of San Roque
Tuesday, August 24
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, the co-patronal celebrations of San Bartolomé.
Monday, August 31
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita.
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday September 8
Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.
Thursday September 10
Local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.
Friday September 11
Local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.
Monday, September 13
Local bank holiday in Tejeda, Day after the Festivities of the Virgen del Socorro, The patron of the municipality.
Tuesday September 14
Local Bank holiday in Artenara, Día del Santo Cristo de Acusa.
Tuesday September 21
Local bank holiday in San Mateo, Festivities of St. Matthew.
Wednesday, September 29
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo , The feast of Saint Michael.
OCTOBER
Tuesday, October 12
Public holiday in Spain, Fiesta Nacional de España. Día de la Hispanidad. (Indigenous Peoples and Intercultural Dialogue Day)
NOVEMBER
Monday, November 1
Public holiday in Spain, All saints’ Day, All Hallows’ Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos.
Wednesday, November 17
Local Bank holiday in Telde, The festivities in honour of San Gregorio.
DECEMBER
Monday, December 6
Public holiday in Spain , Spanish Constitution Day.
Wednesday, December 8
Public holiday in Spain , The Immaculate Conception.
Monday, December 13
Local bank holiday in Santa Lucia de Tirajana, Saint Lucy’s Day.
Saturday, December 25
Public holiday in Spain Christmas, Natividad del Señor.