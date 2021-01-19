First suspect arrested following investigation into violent attack on Monday afternoon in San Fernando

The violence on display, in which up to eight people were involved, left one individual on the ground seemingly unconscious after a string of blows, leading to alarm throughout the south of Gran Canaria as well as a range of unsubstantiated assertions, including the claim that one of the victims had died. According to police sources, the attack was over control of the parking area, where the two suspected victims, who refused medical treatment and left the scene on foot, have long been known as “helpers” and are thought to be either disadvantaged or indeed even homeless members of the community of San Fernando.

The swift arrest comes following a security meeting, planned since last week, at which Spain’s Government Delegate committed 40 more police officers and more resources to help allay fears of a breakdown in security on the south of the island connected to the presence of irregular migrants being temporarily accommodated in nearby tourism establishments while awaiting transfer to alternative government camps, for processing and either deportation or asylum application. Mayor Conchi of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana, who organised today’s meeting, has called for calm and encouraged members of the public to report their concerns through official channels rather than sharing unsubstantiated posts on social media.