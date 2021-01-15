Suspected perpetrator of several thefts in and around Puerto Rico apprehended and charged

Investigations began last November 2020, after a considerable increase in criminal activity was observed in Arguineguín and Puerto Rico. Specifically, a robbery with force in a home, where effects valued at €4,000 were stolen. Three thefts of electronic devices and perfumery products valued at €3,300 were also reported from shops and one theft from inside a vehicle, where €180 had been taken.

During the Guardia Civil investigation, various security recordings were obtained, and it was possible to determine that one individual perpetrator of several thefts and separate criminal acts was in fact likely to be this same person, although his exact whereabouts were unknown. It was also discovered that the suspect had an arrest warrant and two indications seeking his whereabouts and address.

In January 2021, the suspect was located, proceeding to his arrest and his being placed at the disposal of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Courts.

Up to now, none of the stolen effects has recovered.

The detainee was released on charges.