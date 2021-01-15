Levels of alert restrictions now in force on Lanzarote and Tenerife could also be extended to Gran Canaria from Monday
Lanzarote has entered alert level 3 for coronavirus, in line with Tenerife which has been under special restrictions for some weeks and is now seeing significant reductions in new infections. Those same restrictions will now probably be applied to Gran Canaria which is currently at Level 2 (if the situation on the island being reviewed on Saturday still merits the increased restrictions, the new levels of alert will be applied from Monday).
Though new infection numbers are not high, the sudden rate of increase has caused concern with the authorities hoping to avoid full lockdown restrictions, they wish to act quickly to curb the current trends. The levels of alert each have specific restrictions designed to try to keep new infection rates under control.
Level 3 Alert Restrictions Include:
- Meetings and gatherings between non-cohabitants in public and private spaces will be limited to a maximum of four people per table at hotel and hospitality establishments. Elsewhere only cohabitants will be able to meet. If you do not live with a person, you can only meet them at a hotel, a bar or a restaurant, in a group of four or less.
- In establishments such as these, for the consumption of drink and food, sitting inside will be prohibited for customers, only outside tables, with terraces no more than 50% capacity and they must close before 10pm.
- A curfew will be in place between 10pm and 6am, except for justified trips, such as for work, or going to buy essential items or medicine, or visiting healthcare facilities.
- Sports activities will only be permitted in outdoor spaces (indoor gyms must close). Outdoor sports practice must be conducted individually, and only provided that you can maintain a distance of 2 meters from anyone else. Large federated sports competitions are not affected.
- Visits to hospitals and social health centres cannot be made, except for necessary situations, at the sole discretion of the physician or the centre involved. Likewise, residents in centres for the elderly are required to remain on the premises, except in special cases.
- Public transport is limited to carrying 50% passenger capacity.
- All gambling casinos, bingo halls, amusement arcades and games venues and other similar recreational facilities for gambling and betting activities must close.
- All flights and sea journeys into and from the national territory are to be restricted, except for properly justified trips.