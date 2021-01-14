Gran Canaria COVID alert level under review as worsening data comes in of increasing infection rates

The Canary Islands Government Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, held a press conference this Thursday afternoon to announce new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic here on the islands following 357 new infections having been announced, with Gran Canaria having gained significantly more new cases than on Tenerife over the last 24 hours, who in turn are continuing to bring their new infection rate down.

Following the weekly review, Lanzarote now moves to level 3 alert for Covid while Gran Canaria remains at level two, pending another review of the infection rate’s evolution this coming Saturday. If the upward trend in infections continues as it is now on Gran Canaria, the decision will be made on Saturday to move to level 3 there also, which would take effect as of Monday. Fuerteventura has now moved up to alert level 2.

Trujillo also confirmed that if the downward trend in Tenerife infections continues positively, by 00:00 on Monday the island will move from alert level 3 down to 2, provided that the trend indicators continue to improve. La Gomera has already achieved the desired drop in infections, and so moves down to level 1 from tonight. La Palma and El Hierro remain as before, at the lowest level of emergency.