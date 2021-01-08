Weather: Gran Canaria issues snowfall alert

Following a week of rain and wind across the archipelago and the Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET predictions of potential snowfall, reported earlier this week, the Cabildo de Gran Canaria has today activated the Insular Emergency Plan in the event of the snowfalls expected on the summits, issuing a snowfall alert from 8pm on Friday evening.

The Island Government reported the snowfall alert on social networks expecting temperatures continuing to drop making snow more likely from midnight, as we enter the second weekend of January and with the effects of the storm ‘Filomena’ still being felt across the Archipelago.