The Canary Guide New Year Weekend Tips 1-3 January 2021

Saturday 2 January, El Tablero de Maspalomas

Christmas Market El Tablero

There is a Christmas Market happening in El Tablero on Saturday, 2nd of January 2021 The Christmas Market, organised by the town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, will be on Avenida de las Américas from 14:00 to 22:00. More than forty stalls to energise the local area and promote local produce.

The Market takes place outdoors, following the rules and regulations established by the Canary Islands Health Service.