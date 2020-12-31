The Canary Guide New Year Weekend Tips 1-3 January 2021
Happy New Year 2021! The Canary Guide Weekend Tips, Gran Canaria this 1-3 January 2021 and the start a more hopeful New Year. Sightings of the first of the Almond Blossom brings Spring a touch closer already.
Saturday 2 January, El Tablero de Maspalomas
Christmas Market El Tablero
There is a Christmas Market happening in El Tablero on Saturday, 2nd of January 2021 The Christmas Market, organised by the town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, will be on Avenida de las Américas from 14:00 to 22:00. More than forty stalls to energise the local area and promote local produce.
The Market takes place outdoors, following the rules and regulations established by the Canary Islands Health Service.
2-5 January, Las Palmas
26ª Feria de Artesanía San Telmo
The fair will be held this year at Plaza de los Escritores (the San Telmo bus station).
2-4 January from 10:00 to 21:00
and on 5 January from 10:00 to 22:00
Until 7.1.2021, Las Palmas
Belen de Arena / Sand Art Nativity
The ultimate chance to visit Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the 15th sand art Belen de Arena 2020, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Las Canteras Beach. This is always one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the islands.
Special arrangements: Entrance will continue to be free, although you need to make an online reservation, which can be made through www.LPAvisit.com and www.belendearena.es.
You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas.
Saturday 2 January, Maspalomas
Circus Day – Holidayworld Maspalomas
On Saturdays in December 2020 and January 2021, at Holidayworld Maspalomas, you can experience circus skills with workshops, shows, clowns, stilt walkers and soap bubbles from 15:30h… and remember that Nomad Gastro Market will be open for you from 13:00h with the new weekend opening hours.
Enjoy Holidayworld Maspalomas and Nomad Gastro Market – FREE ENTRANCE!
Saturday, 2 January, La Aldea
Mercadillo y Muestra de Artesanía de Año Nuevo
The Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality on Gran Canaria, celebrates this Saturday the ‘New Year’s Market and Artisan exhibition’ on Calle Real and surrounding areas to fill the town with life. Like last December, it will be held in the afternoon, from 16:00 to 22:00.
During the afternoon there will be two children’s entertainment performances, at 17.30 and at 20:00.