The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 18-20 December 2020

18-20 December, Gáldar

Semana de Las Flores

Right now is simply a magical time to visit the ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, Gáldar. The 22nd “Flower Week” in this historic city centre highlights the colours, beauty, art and magic of this most noble native population. Thousands of flowers and plants donated by companies and nurseries are exhibited in the most spectacular ways every year.

This year, the exhibition has been extended until Sunday, 27th of December.

Well worth a stroll through these cobbled streets.

18-20 December, Maspalomas HolidayWorld Maspalomas A great weekend awaits you in HolidayWorld Maspalomas featuring the now famous Nomad Gastro Market. Whether you want live music, or you’re looking for something really tasty to eat and drink, rhythm and flavour on the Nomad Gastro Market stage promises a mixture of fun and gastronomy! This Maspalomas favourite attraction has really come into its own in 2020 with amazing new facilities and extraordinarily forward thinking management, you are guaranteed to find fun for all the family in this brilliant entertainment hub, one of the few venues on Gran Canaria to be able to safely guarantee the widest range of amusements and excitements for kids of all ages, aged 9 to 99, having brilliantly adapted to this changing world of leisure and funtime events.



Saturday, 19 December, Vecindario

Mercado Agrícola

The fortnightly big farmers market is this Saturday in Vecindario. This Agricultural Market takes place in what is known as La Karpa, and offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from primary sector farmers at a subsidised price. Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are just some of the delicious produce that can be found, in direct support of the primary sector in the region. The freshest local produce right at your fingertips.

The Market is open from 08:30-13:30

Saturday, 19 December, Artenara Artenara Trail 2020 It’s going to be a busy morning in beautiful Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria. The “Artenara Trail” sporting event is one of the most special trail races in the Canary islands. In total, 330 confirmed athletes will traverse an unprecedented 16-kilometer route, in this 11th edition, that will pass through the most emblematic areas of the municipality of just over 1000 inhabitants. The race starts at 10:00, from the Artenara football field. The finish line is located at the main Plaza de Artenara, which also plays host to the awards ceremony at 14:30 closing the event.

Other continuing Christmas events and markets:

18-20 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS

BELEN DE ARENA / SAND NATIVITY ART

Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2020 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Las Canteras Beach. One of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, is open until January 6, 2021.

Special arrangements: Entrance will continue to be free, although you need to make an online reservation, which can be made through www.LPAvisit.com and www.belendearena.es.

You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas. 18-19 December, Puerto Rico de Gran CanariaChristmas Fayre Day Friday and Saturday are Christmas Fayre Days. A range of stalls to buy some amazing seasonal goodies. Santa’s Grotto and much more. Starting from 18:00. Don’t forget the market is also happening on 22nd and 23rd of December. On Saturday, there will be a very special treat! In a first of its kind, a Christmas show called ‘Christmas on the Rock’ at 18.30 at the Barbacoa showbar. Its a 30 minute seasonal show presented by the children of some of the local foreign residents of Puerto Rico. To see it you need to reserve a table by sending a message to the glittering creator of the show, Kerstin from the music duo “The Champions” whatsapp message or call +44 7732 197 030 for more!



18-20 December, Mogán

Mogán Mall Christmas Market