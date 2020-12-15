Man in Mogán charged for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Their investigations began following a report of a car having left the road, which then later collided with another parked vehicle, around kilometre 63 of the main GC-200 road through the municipality of Mogán, on the south west of Gran Canaria. Agents of the Evidence Team came to the scene and identified the driver of the damaged vehicle, who was then subjected to breathalyser tests, yielding a first result of 0.84 milligrams per litre exhaled (mg/l), and then a second result of 0.79 mg/l, which led to his being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety, for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

The Penal Code defines crimes against road safety, and establishes prison sentences of three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months (based on income) or community service of 30 to 90 days, along with a ban of one to four years, for driving motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol levels higher than 0.60 mg/l of exhaled air or 1.2 gr/l in blood test results.

The person under investigation has been placed at the disposal of the corresponding Investigating Court in San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

With fewer people than usual on the roads this year, due to the collapse of winter tourism, and stringent restrictions in place to try to curb any risk of infections, there will likely be more police checks per member of the population and so those taking risks are even less likely to be able to evade detection.

This is a very special holiday season, this year, where everyone is being urged to spend less time out travelling and drinking, especially far from home, and more time with family and local community supporting each other through the end of what we can all agree has been an extraordinary, and difficult, year.