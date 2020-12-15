A serious car fire on the GC1 highway near Arguineguín on the south west of Gran Canaria
A serious car fire has been reported and videoed, this afternoon just after 4pm, on the main GC-1 motorway in the south of Gran Canaria. Emergency crews are believed to be en route.
No information yet about any casualties, however there are serious concerns for the occupants of the vehicle
Warning. Caution. Automobile Fire on the GC1 heading south at the heights of Arguineguín. Possible retentions in the area. @TheCanaryNews @TheCanaryTV 😪@CarreterasGC@112canarias@BomberosGC https://t.co/eZSHYcTXBP
[this article will be updated]