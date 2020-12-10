Test to Release will allow early exit from UK quarantine after 5 days

Though this is still an added expense, it does hold out at least some hope that those who are able to afford the extra time, will still seek some winter sun, followed by an enforced minimum of five days at home over the holiday season.

For many holidaymakers, already booked, their expectation of having had to pay for a PCR test, will have seen them save money on their overall budget, due to The Canary Islands no longer requiring more than an antigen test for entry to the islands, as was announced today. Even including the expense of Test to Release, some visitors will be saving between £30 and £70, when all is said and done, on no longer needing the PCR test prior to arrival on the islands. This at least lessens the blow, and perhaps gives rise to some light relief over Christmas while sun seekers weigh up the options for staying longer out here with us, or having to head home, at least 5 days early, to fit in with other schedules.

