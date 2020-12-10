Latest Canary Islands data on COVID19 infections show all islands stable except for Tenerife, where numbers continue to increase

By island, it is Tenerife who have the worst numbers, and are suffering the most, with daily cases continuing to increase having now accumulated a total of 10,224 and 3,610 active cases today, around half of which are in the capital Santa Cruz; Gran Canaria has accumulated 9,664 cases, and has 961 active, almost all of whom are in the capital Las Palmas. Lanzarote has had 1,459 cases with 72 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has had 939 accumulated cases with 47 currently active. La Palma has seen 222 cases accumulated and has just 7 active cases; La Gomera stands at 119 accumulated and 10 active. Whereas El Hierro has new cases, maintaining their accumulated count at 69 and with no active cases. To date, a total of 609,057 PCR tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 15,886 have been carried out over the last 7 days.

While infection rates may appear high across the archipelago it appears the situation on Tenerife is what is affecting the calculation more than anything. Tenerife’s 14 day infection rate today stands at 174.5/100k, bringing The Canary Islands rate on average up to 96.9/100k; however every other island currently sits at less than 50 infections per 100,000 population.