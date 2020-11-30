Select Page

The old beachfront water slide park in Playa del Inglés planned for renewal as a viewpoint and gardens

Nov 30, 2020

Cleaning work has already started on this emblematic plot, with perhaps the best views of Playa del Inglés. The Maspalomas Tourism Rehabilitation Consortium plan to construct a viewpoint and gardens, removing the neglected decaying eyesore that has been closed and in ruins for more than 25 years.

The site has been accumulating garbage and generally spoiling the landscape of the main tourist area, in what was termed as “a strategic enclave” for the tourism image of the municipality. This plot of 4,505 m2, has been expropriated at a cost to the municipal coffers of €3,758,000. Mayor Conchi Narváez declared “At last, after many years of neglect, we have recovered a space that is a benchmark for this beach.”

Many tourist areas have taken advantage of the current tourism crisis, caused by COVID-19, to renovate and improve their facilities as well as bring ageing infrastructure under local municipal council control so as to improve the image of the main resorts, investing in the future and helping to provide jobs for the present.

The plan to create a new viewpoint and gardens, accessible from the upper walkway overlooking one of the most iconic beaches on Gran Canaria, will offer outstanding views to the southernmost tip of the island and the famous Dunes of Maspalomas, while removing one of the more grubby leftovers from times gone by, which have visibly degraded over time and were well in need of renovation.

