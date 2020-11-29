Gran Canaria on alert for rough seas, with stormy weather, gale force winds and rain

The Canary Islands Government General Security and Emergency Directorate, on the basis of forecasts by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), have activated an alert for rough seas “adverse coastal phenomena” as of 9:00 pm this Sunday, with waves expected to reach up to 5.5 meters high.

The alert extends to the north and west coasts of the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, and to the northern coasts of Tenerife and Gran Canaria. On Monday, winds of force 5 or 6 (30 to 50 kilometres per hour) are forecast from the west and southwest, so areas like La Aldea, Mogán and Maspalomas are likely to be affected, strong swell expected from the northwest, with waves reaching between 3 to 5 meters. The waves will be bigger “when they touch the coastline”, warns the Canary Islands alert.