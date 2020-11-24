King Felipe VI of Spain will isolate for 10 days following COVID-19 close contact

The Casa del Rey has clarified that Queen Letizia and her daughters, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía, will be able to continue their activities as normal. Within the Royal Family, the Queen had already had to preventively isolate last March, having attended a ceremony with with Minister Irene Montero, who tested positive.

Yesterday the King chaired a meeting of the Scientific Council of the Elcano Royal Institute, partially telematic and partially in person at the El Pardo palace.

So far in Spain there have been more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 detected, the second highest number of infections after France, with in excess of 43,000 deaths, the third highest after France and Italy. Spain’s 14-day average decreased to 374 per 100,000 population as of Monday, compared to 530 during the first week of November, and have reported 26,000 new cases over the weekend, and more than 500 deaths.

A World Health Organization official told Swiss newspapers over the weekend that Europe is at risk of experiencing a third wave in 2021 if its leaders do not adjust their approach.