Canary Islands Hurricane? No. Some rain and wind (maybe) as gathering Atlantic storm passes to the northwest of the islands
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 700 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores continue to get gradually better organised. Further development is expected, and a tropical or subtropical storm will likely form during the next few days while the system moves eastward or east-northeastward over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. * Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
The NHC raised their forecast likelihood of the storm becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone to 70% over the next five days. Although at the moment its exact trajectory cannot be known, NOAA and AEMET both project the wet weather will pass northwest of the Canary Islands, although it would not directly impact the archipelago.
AEMET’s current prediction for The Canary Islands forecasts cloudy skies, which will spread from west to east across the archipelago. Occasional rainfall is possible. Minimum temperatures rising slightly and maximum temperatures will see few changes. Moderate easterly winds that will turn to the south in the western islands. There is currently only a 15-20% probability of rain on Gran Canaria by Friday.
Should the gathering Atlantic storm continue to form as expected, Theta would become the 29th tropical cyclone of the 2020 hurricane season, a new annual record, and could possibly send strong gusts of wind and rain towards the archipelago if it continues on its projected trajectory.
Expectación ante la posibilidad de que en la 2ª mitad de la semana se forme en el Atlántico el ciclón tropical #Theta, que sería el 29 esta temporada (nuevo récord anual) y además podría alcanzar el entorno de la Península.
