Canary Islands report just 78 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health has reported just 78 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall accumulated figure to 13,347 of which 6,919 remain active. The data represents a decrease compared to yesterday and confirms the stabilisation in numbers of new cases detected at less than the 200 daily occurring until last week, except for a peak last Friday.

Gran Canaria has Seen 7,439 accumulated cases in total, but today just 20 new cases and 4,606 still active; Tenerife has had 3,935, With 46 new cases and 1,969 active; Lanzarote has had 1,084 accumulated cases, 1 new case and has 177 active; Fuerteventura has had 610 accumulated cases, 4 new cases and 133 active; La Gomera has 7 new cases having accumulated 54 in total and 29 still active. La Palma and El Hierro have no new cases. La Palma has seen 179 active cases and five still active and El Hierro has had 46 and no more active cases.

Over the last 24 hours, 3,100 PCR have been carried out across the islands, bringing the accumulated number of tests carried out to date to 358,475.

The 78 new cases of COVID-19 represent the lowest daily increase in newly detected infections since mid-August

Traffic light system

A traffic light system has been activated to indicate the ares of higher risk, from this Saturday 26 September the islands of Tenerife (for at least 15 days), La Gomera (for at least 15 days), Fuerteventura (for a week) and Gran Canaria (for 15 more days) are all marked as Red. The rest of the islands are marked green. Those islands with a red light, have restrictions on mass events and must restrict groups to ten or less, with the exception of some ordinary scheduled public cultural activities.

Hotels, restaurants and establishments with terraces, as well as in beach bars and restaurants, must close by midnight and no new clients can be admitted after 23:00. In addition day centers are closed to use.

Insular Hospital

The Maternaty-Infant Insular University Hospital Complex, is under active surveillance. A total of 35 patients and 47 workers have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Directorate of the Centre insists that all the necessary control measures have been put in place, which include the increase of personal protection equipment to the standard that the Ministry of Health sets as adequate for each area, visits to patients hospitalised with Covid19 are prohibited, and protocols for cleaning and disinfection of buildings and their exteriors have been implemented. Surveillance and control measures for compliance with all guidelines have been strengthened. The hospital systematically performs PCR testing on all admitted patients, including pregnant and pediatric patients.