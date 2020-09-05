Select Page

RIU confirm hotels closing on Gran Canaria as temporary measure and “are ready to reopen”

Posted by | Sep 5, 2020 | , , , , , , , | 0 |

RIU confirm hotels closing on Gran Canaria as temporary measure and “are ready to reopen”
It was reported yesterday that Mallorca based hotel chain RIU Hotels & Resorts, owned by the TUI group, have announced to its suppliers that they will be closing eight hotels in the Canary Islands.  Initial reports incorrectly stated that the hotels would close this weekend, however sources from within RIU confirm these hotels are closing, in fact, from as of September 13.

In communications to clarify the closure the Balearic hotel chain, RIU Hotels & Resorts, say they have been forced to close eight of their hotels on the islands due to low demand and occupancy, because of adverse travel advisories issued in response to the covid-19 infection rates having risen in the archipelago.

The hotel chain confirmed to Spanish news agency Efe that they will still be keeping four other establishments open, and have said the decision has been made due to the fall in reservations and restrictions on flying to the islands imposed by several European countries, including Germany, who are its main market.

RIU confirm hotels closing

RIU Palace Meloneras

The Gran Canaria hotels temporarily closing on September 13 are the Riu Papayas, Riu Vistamar, Riu Palace Palmeras, Riu Palace Meloneras and the Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria.

The Riu Arecas on Tenerife will also close on the same date, as will the Riu Calypso on Fuerteventura and the Hotel Riu Paraíso Lanzarote.  Those remaining open are the Riu Palace Oasis, the Riu Gran Canaria, the Riu Palace Tenerife and the Riu Palace Tres Islas.

Though RIU confirm hotels are closing, they have also made clear that these flagship establishments “are ready to reopen as soon as the epidemiological situation allows our markets of origin to resume their operation.”

This news will come as a welcome relief to all those who reacted negatively to the unexpected reports of sudden closures yesterday.  The RIU group working hand in hand with tour operator TUI have long brought quality offerings to this destination and improved competition within the industry and on the island of Gran Canaria through their commitment to high standards and great value.  Now that there has been clarification it becomes clear that this is a simple business decision that will last only as long as the current tourism situation is so adversely affected by the pandemic response

 

The Canary News

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

South Gran Canaria’s Global ‘GuaGua’ Bus diversions during GC500 Road Closure

South Gran Canaria’s Global ‘GuaGua’ Bus diversions during GC500 Road Closure

3rd November 2017

Spain urgently seeking European agreement on flight controls and third-party nationals

Spain urgently seeking European agreement on flight controls and third-party nationals

10th May 2020

No changes expected for tourism rentals regulations, at least for the moment

No changes expected for tourism rentals regulations, at least for the moment

25th March 2019

360º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria sunset

360º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria sunset

15th January 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *