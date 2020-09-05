RIU confirm hotels closing on Gran Canaria as temporary measure and “are ready to reopen”

It was reported yesterday that Mallorca based hotel chain RIU Hotels & Resorts , owned by the TUI group, have announced to its suppliers that they will be closing eight hotels in the Canary Islands. Initial reports incorrectly stated that the hotels would close this weekend, however sources from within RIU confirm these hotels are closing, in fact, from as of September 13.

In communications to clarify the closure the Balearic hotel chain, RIU Hotels & Resorts, say they have been forced to close eight of their hotels on the islands due to low demand and occupancy, because of adverse travel advisories issued in response to the covid-19 infection rates having risen in the archipelago.

The hotel chain confirmed to Spanish news agency Efe that they will still be keeping four other establishments open, and have said the decision has been made due to the fall in reservations and restrictions on flying to the islands imposed by several European countries, including Germany, who are its main market.

The Gran Canaria hotels temporarily closing on September 13 are the Riu Papayas, Riu Vistamar, Riu Palace Palmeras, Riu Palace Meloneras and the Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria.

The Riu Arecas on Tenerife will also close on the same date, as will the Riu Calypso on Fuerteventura and the Hotel Riu Paraíso Lanzarote. Those remaining open are the Riu Palace Oasis, the Riu Gran Canaria, the Riu Palace Tenerife and the Riu Palace Tres Islas.

Though RIU confirm hotels are closing, they have also made clear that these flagship establishments “are ready to reopen as soon as the epidemiological situation allows our markets of origin to resume their operation.”