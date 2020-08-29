COVID19 cases rising, Government asks everyone to avoid social gatherings and makes masks mandatory at work

COVID19 cases have continued rising over the last week. Gran Canaria and Lanzarote currently have about a dozen so-called hot zones, that is a rate of infection where more than 100 cases of coronavirus have been detected out of every 100,000 inhabitants in the Accumulated Index (AI) of cases declared over the previous seven days.

On Gran Canaria more than half the municipalities on the island now currently exceed this threshold. “In these places we have made the most restrictive decisions” explained Torres adding that confinement (known by many as “lockdown”) as was declared during the state of emergency would only need to be re-established if the rate of infection rose to 600 or more positives per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous seven days. The president acknowledged that there are in fact districts now seeing about 300 cases or so per 100,000 and reaffirmed that “the key now is to comply with the rules” so as not to reach the threshold where confinements would become necessary.

The Canary Islands have this Saturday confirmed COVID19 cases rising with 297 new positives over the previous 24 hours, a new record in daily infections – topping last Thursday’s 295 in one day – and raising the number of accumulated cases detected since the start of the pandemic to 6,442.

One new fatality on Gran Canaria has also been confirmed raising the total death toll on the islands to 173. The Regional Ministry of Health publish their updated numbers daily after 2:00 p.m, with active cases this Saturday confirmed at 3,662 (+287), and patients who have recovered stands at 2,607 (+9).

Of the 3,662 current COVID19 patients, 3,487 are in home isolation (+286); 148 have been admitted to hospital wards (+1) – 108 on Gran Canaria, 32 on Tenerife, 6 on Lanzarote, 1 on Fuerteventura and 1 on La Gomera – ; and 27 patients are in an Intensive Care Unit – 20 on Gran Canaria, 6 on Tenerife and 1 on Lanzarote – with no variation since yesterday.

130 new positives are in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

By islands, COVID19 cases are still rising and Gran Canaria continues to lead in the number of cases with 3,283 accumulated positives (+171 compared to this Thursday), of which 2,481 are now active (+161). So far, the island has registered 46 deaths (+1) and a total 756 medical discharges (+9).

Of the total active cases in the archipelago, 2,095 are in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (+130), 17 in ICU, 97 admitted to the ward and 1,918 currently in home isolation.

Restrictions

The use of masks is now mandatory in the workplace.

Social encounters or gatherings with anyone you do not live with should be limited and avoided.

It is recommended that each person defines who is part of their social group of stable coexistence and that social encounters take place, within this group, up to a maximum of 10 people.

On islands that exceed 100 cases / 100,000 inhabitants in the AI cumulative incidence of cases diagnosed over the last 7 days, the following measures have been adopted:

Events or acts of more than 10 people will not be authorised.

Hotel, restaurant and terrace establishments, beach bars and restaurants, must be closed by 00:00 midnight at the latest, without no new customers being admitted after 23:00.

Non-occupational day centres are to be closed for use.

Military trackers

To guarantee compliance with basic measures such as, for example, maintaining quarantine, the regional government has requested the Spanish State deploy one hundred military trackers to reinforce in particular the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote. Gran Canaria has already increased its number of trackers with regional resources, which has gone from 89 to 158.

