State of Emergency “is not our choice”, Minister makes clear Spain does not want to declare another

Spain’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, has this Saturday said that the Government’s “choice” is to invest in coordination with Spain’s 17 autonomous communities so that they can face the pandemic “within their powers”, instead of again decreeing a state emergency, which, however, they have not ruled out should it become necessary.

“[A state of emergency] is not our choice. Our choice is that within the competences of the autonomous communities there may be excellent coordination and prevention, always based on scientific criteria. That is what is being done,” said Garzón speaking this morning on Spain’s National Radio (RNE) when asked if the Government is considering decreeing a new state of emergency over coming days in the face of the rebound in infections.

His comments come following a week of confusion where night time bars and nightclubs have been officially closed throughout Spain, while bar-cafeterias have been allowed to stay open, so long as they actually serve food however without being allowed to host live entertainment.

A judge in Madrid has refused to sanction the order to close night leisure establishments, or back a ban on smoking within 2m of another person, a move which the government is to appeal in swift response saying that a judge has no place trying to reverse such an order unless it restricts people’s freedoms.

The Government responded on Friday to the judge, who has tried to annul the Madrid order prohibiting smoking and closing nightlife venues in the region, saying that these are “proportional” measures against the pandemic, and reminding him that he should only be making such decisions if freedoms or other fundamental rights were being inherently harmed.

In a statement, the Secretary of State for Communication disagreed with the decision of the head of the Administrative Litigation Court number 2 of Madrid, for refusing to ratify the order issued by the Community of Madrid on the latest agreed measures against coronavirus.