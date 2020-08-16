Latest Canary Islands figures confirm 1025 COVID19 cases active and increasing

The Latest Canary Islands figures, this Sunday, exceeded a thousand active cases of coronavirus. 134 more than yesterday, in total, according to data from the Regional Health Ministry. Todays declaration confirms 146 new COVID-19 positives detected across the archipelago over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 95 are on Gran Canaria, 29 on Tenerife, 18 on Lanzarote with 2 on La Gomera. The situation across the archipelago continues to get a little more complicated every day, however the majority of new cases are all being monitored in self-isolation in their homes, or in specially provided accommodation.

Two more patients have be referred to the islands’ Intensive Care Units (ICUs) over the last 24 hours making a total of six (around 3% capacity). Meanwhile 47 people are in hospital wards, with the remaining 972 individuals recovering at home. That also means that all family members, and people living with anyone whose tested positive, are expected to self-isolate too.

What Should You Do If Someone Has Coronavirus In Your Household Basic advice from the Spanish Government on simple steps you should follow if you, or anyone in your household, test positive for Coronavirus. Self-Isolate, take care of yourselves and each other. Translated to English for TheCanary.TV

Gran Canaria has been the fastest rising case count over the last 2 weeks with the vast majority of current active cases, a total of 672 confirmed on Sunday. Most of these cases are in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, currently monitoring 499 people, nearly half of all the active cases in the latest Canary Islands figures, 73 more than on Saturday.

Tenerife, originally the epicentre of the first wave, has seen 29 new positives, giving them a cumulative total of 1,760 since February, although the balance of active cases has only risen by 18, due to eleven recovered patients having received medical discharge in the last 24 hours. There are now just over 200 active cases.

On Lanzarote positive cases continue to increase. Having seen a total of 168 cases up until this Sunday, 18 more than the day before, of which 76 currently active. La Gomera, which saw the first case in all Spain back on January 30, now has three active cases bringing their total testing positive since the start of the pandemic to eleven, after two more were detected in the last 24 hours.

Since last March 1, the Archipelago has carried out a total of 206,546 PCR tests among the population, of which 5,254 – 2.54% – have been positive, taking into account that due to the inherent inaccuracy of PCR tests are often repeated more than once when a patient’s condition appears to disagree with the first result, and to confirm positive test results, PCR is then administered every few days to the coronavirus patient to indicate whether or not a person continues to be infected. Gran Canaria and Tenerife do the most tests and concentrate the largest number of samples taken. PCR is the preferred diagnostic method to detect the presence of this virus in the body, all four main hospitals on the islands have the capacity to analyse the samples. On average 1000-1500 tests a day are being carried out.