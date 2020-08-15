144 new coronavirus cases in The Canary Islands, one deceased, 891 total active cases

A total of 891 active COVID-19 infections have been confirmed this Saturday in The Canary Islands. 144 new coronavirus cases have been registered since Friday, and one new death registered. More than 200,000 PCR tests have been carried out since March 1st 2020

The Canary Islands Health Ministry statistics confirm four people are in the ICU and 47 others hospitalised in various hospitals in the archipelago. 840 people are isolated, confined to their homes.

Since the pandemic began, The Canary Islands have detected a total of 3,467 cases and registered 165 deaths from this disease. The lowest figure among all of Spain’s autonomous communities.

Of the total new infections 105 were registered on Gran Canaria, 24 on Tenerife, 12 on Lanzarote, 2 on La Palma and 1 on Fuerteventura.

Ministry of Health sources have confirmed almost all the new cases are related to previously known outbreaks and there has been no evidence of community transmission found. They also clarified that the deceased person was suffering from a terminal illness, and had tested positive the same day that they died.

The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health have requested this Saturday, on its social networks, that all people contacted by the tracking teams, having been identified as having had contact with a person who had tested positive, remain in isolation and stringently observe the quarantine required until a PCR test result is obtained.

The new figures follow the Health Ministry’s announcement that the Canary Islands have already carried out more than 200,000 PCR tests since the start of the pandemic, in March. These tests are the primary reference used across all the islands’ hospital and health centres and have increased over recent days from their previous rate of more than 1000 tests a day. Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the two most populated islands, are the ones seeing the highest number of PCRs carried out. It should be noted that this number does not correspond to the number of people tested, as at least 20% of tests are repeated to confirm results.