Almost all Schengen countries currently advise their citizens against travel to Spain

Almost all the Schengen countries have issued recommendations against traveling to certain areas of Spain , many have even imposed restrictions to control the arrival of travellers or tourists from Spain.

For now, only five countries – Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden – have not advised against travel to Spain or any particular Spanish regions, in the face of fears around the spread of the coronavirus.

Spanish embassies report daily on the policies applied in each country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares a briefing.

These are the recommendations and restrictions decreed by each of the 22 Schengen countries as of Friday, August 7:

Germany

Recommends not to travel to: Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra, which are considered “risk areas” and requires quarantine or submitting a negative test performed 48 hours before traveling.

Austria

Requires presentation of a negative PCR test or 10-day quarantine for all travel to Spain except the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands

Belgium

Does not allow travel to Aragon, Navarra, Barcelona or Lleida.

They are alert, due to increase in cases and recommend taking a test and quarantine for those who travel from Madrid, Girona, Tarragona, Basque Country, La Rioja, Soria, Guadalajara, Castellón, Valencia, Murcia, Almería, Balearic Islands.

Bulgaria

No restrictions for EU and Schengen countries

Cyprus

Travellers coming from Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Greece are obliged to present a negative PCR test result.

Croatia

Recommends avoiding all trips to the Czech Republic, Andorra, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Estonia and Malta, and advises avoiding unnecessary trips to Spain and the rest of the EU and Schengen zone.

Denmark

Recommends no travel and prohibits entry, except in exceptional cases, to travellers coming from Spain , Andorra, Luxembourg, Romania and Bulgaria

Slovakia

Considers Spain “low risk” , although makes special recommendations for Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra.

Slovenia

Mandatory quarantine (except for extreme exceptions) for travellers coming from Aragon, Navarra, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

No entry restrictions for those from Andalusia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia and Melilla.

Estonia

Mandatory quarantine for travellers from Spain, Austria, Belgium, France, Malta, Monaco and the Czech Republic.

Finland

Recommends not to travel and those coming from Spain, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belgium, the Netherlands and Andorra must quarantine.

France

There are no entry restrictions into France “unless advisable for reciprocity reasons”

However, recommends not traveling and getting a PCR test when travelling back from Catalonia and Aragon.

Ireland

All countries have to comply with quarantine, except those included on a “green list” which currently excludes Spain.

Latvia

Mandatory quarantine, recommendation not to travel and suspension of air connections with Spain, Luxembourg, Romania, Andorra, Bulgaria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal and Malta.

Luxembourg

No restrictions

Netherlands

Recommends making only essential trips and complying with mandatory quarantine upon return from Barcelona and surrounding areas; Sagriá, Figueres and Vilafranc. Caution is advised throughout the rest of Spain.

Poland

No special restrictions or recommendations have been established, although they are being studied

Portugal

There are no restrictions for EU and Schengen countries

UK

Recommends not traveling and obliges those traveling from most Schengen countries, including Spain, to go into general quarantine.

Romania

There are no restrictions for travel to Spain and the rest of the EU, just for Luxembourg.

Sweden

No restrictions, nor are there any plans to establish limitations on travellers from other EU countries.

Switzerland

Everyone coming from Luxembourg, Romania and Spain must quarantine (except those travelling from the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands).