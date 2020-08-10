Almost all Schengen countries currently advise their citizens against travel to Spain
Almost all the Schengen countries have issued recommendations against traveling to certain areas of Spain , many have even imposed restrictions to control the arrival of travellers or tourists from Spain.
For now, only five countries – Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden – have not advised against travel to Spain or any particular Spanish regions, in the face of fears around the spread of the coronavirus.
Spanish embassies report daily on the policies applied in each country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares a briefing.
These are the recommendations and restrictions decreed by each of the 22 Schengen countries as of Friday, August 7:
Germany
Recommends not to travel to: Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra, which are considered “risk areas” and requires quarantine or submitting a negative test performed 48 hours before traveling.
Austria
Requires presentation of a negative PCR test or 10-day quarantine for all travel to Spain except the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands
Belgium
Does not allow travel to Aragon, Navarra, Barcelona or Lleida.
They are alert, due to increase in cases and recommend taking a test and quarantine for those who travel from Madrid, Girona, Tarragona, Basque Country, La Rioja, Soria, Guadalajara, Castellón, Valencia, Murcia, Almería, Balearic Islands.
Bulgaria
No restrictions for EU and Schengen countries
Cyprus
Travellers coming from Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Greece are obliged to present a negative PCR test result.
Croatia
Recommends avoiding all trips to the Czech Republic, Andorra, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Estonia and Malta, and advises avoiding unnecessary trips to Spain and the rest of the EU and Schengen zone.
Denmark
Recommends no travel and prohibits entry, except in exceptional cases, to travellers coming from Spain , Andorra, Luxembourg, Romania and Bulgaria
Slovakia
Considers Spain “low risk” , although makes special recommendations for Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra.
Slovenia
Mandatory quarantine (except for extreme exceptions) for travellers coming from Aragon, Navarra, Catalonia and the Basque Country.
No entry restrictions for those from Andalusia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia and Melilla.
Estonia
Mandatory quarantine for travellers from Spain, Austria, Belgium, France, Malta, Monaco and the Czech Republic.
Finland
Recommends not to travel and those coming from Spain, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belgium, the Netherlands and Andorra must quarantine.
France
There are no entry restrictions into France “unless advisable for reciprocity reasons”
However, recommends not traveling and getting a PCR test when travelling back from Catalonia and Aragon.
Ireland
All countries have to comply with quarantine, except those included on a “green list” which currently excludes Spain.
Latvia
Mandatory quarantine, recommendation not to travel and suspension of air connections with Spain, Luxembourg, Romania, Andorra, Bulgaria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal and Malta.
Luxembourg
No restrictions
Netherlands
Recommends making only essential trips and complying with mandatory quarantine upon return from Barcelona and surrounding areas; Sagriá, Figueres and Vilafranc. Caution is advised throughout the rest of Spain.
Poland
No special restrictions or recommendations have been established, although they are being studied
Portugal
There are no restrictions for EU and Schengen countries
UK
Recommends not traveling and obliges those traveling from most Schengen countries, including Spain, to go into general quarantine.
Romania
There are no restrictions for travel to Spain and the rest of the EU, just for Luxembourg.
Sweden
No restrictions, nor are there any plans to establish limitations on travellers from other EU countries.
Switzerland
Everyone coming from Luxembourg, Romania and Spain must quarantine (except those travelling from the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands).