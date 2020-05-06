Maspalomas Dunes recover to look more like the dreamy landscape it was 50 years ago, before mass tourism

The so-called ‘lockdown’ confinement restrictions on the sunny subtropical island of Gran Canaria, coupled with #Tourism0, has had a very positive effect on the world famous Dunes of Maspalomas. There have been no passers-by or visitors which has resulted there no longer being any footprints visible and the unique landscape have recovered its natural “dreamy” sand dunes unseen in their virgin state for 50 years. It’s infinite undulations, reminiscent of the nearby Sahara dessert just 160km to the east, have returned to the south of Gran Canaria.

Coronavirus precautions, and the state of emergency, have had harsh consequences for the entire population, and many agree that they have been absolutely necessary to preserve the lives of the more than 800,000 people who live on the island. One wonderful benefit has been a recovery of essential ecological processes from across diverse environments, including flowering of beautiful natural endemic flora and the uninterrupted reproduction of spring birds taking advantage of the newly calmed environment. Miguel Ángel Peña, technical director of the Masdunas project, last week highlighted the fact that there seems to have been positive regenerative results at a higher pace than had previously expected.

