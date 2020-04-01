Select Page

– 1564 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1564

Recovered – Total 123
– Deceased – 78

1364 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 870

  • Gran Canaria – 396

  • La Palma – 69

    Lanzarote – 55

  • Fuerteventura – 33

  • La Gomera – 8

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

