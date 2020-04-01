Select Page

– 1380 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1380

Recovered – Total 77
– Deceased – 62

1241 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 826

  • Gran Canaria – 384

  • La Palma – 68

    Lanzarote – 59

  • Fuerteventura – 32

  • La Gomera – 8

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

