– 1262 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1262

Recovered – Total 57
– Deceased – 55

1150 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 741

  • Gran Canaria – 365

  • La Palma – 62

    Lanzarote – 51

  • Fuerteventura – 32

  • La Gomera – 8

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

