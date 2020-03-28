Select Page

– 1025 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1025
Recovered – Total 20
– Deceased – 27

831 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 671

  • Gran Canaria – 253

  • La Palma – 43

    Fuerteventura – 25

    Lanzarote – 24

  • La Gomera – 6

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

