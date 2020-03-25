Select Page

– 657 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Posted by | Mar 25, 2020 | , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | 0 |

– 657 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

 

 

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 657
Recovered – Total 15
– Deceased – 21

621 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 409

  • Gran Canaria – 171

  • La Palma – 33

    Fuerteventura – 20

    Lanzarote – 17

  • La Gomera – 4

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

Advertise your business to English Speakers on Gran Canaria

 We have a range of exciting advertising opportunities starting from as little as 2€ a day online, having been in print for ten years we are now moving towards English language video and television, and with a regular audience reach of more than 50,000 people every week, 15-20,000 individuals come to our website every month 2-3 times a month.

Contact us by email on Publicidad@TheCanary.TV for more information

Contact Us

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Cirque du Soleil chooses Gran Canaria as European headquarters for 2019 project

Cirque du Soleil chooses Gran Canaria as European headquarters for 2019 project

13th June 2018

Gran Canaria tourism allocates €5m to Dunes, Lighthouse, and Tony Gallardo park

Gran Canaria tourism allocates €5m to Dunes, Lighthouse, and Tony Gallardo park

6th September 2018

Collision in Playa del Cura leaves one injured

Collision in Playa del Cura leaves one injured

4th November 2017

Largest fire fighting deployment ever, 34km2 affected, fire expected to burn for up to three days…

Largest fire fighting deployment ever, 34km2 affected, fire expected to burn for up to three days…

19th August 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *