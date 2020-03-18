Select Page

– 348 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

– 348 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

 

 

 

 

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 348
Recovered – Total 7
– Deceased – 9

334 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 219

  • Gran Canaria – 97

  • Fuerteventura – 13

  • La Gomera – 3

  • Lanzarote – 4

  • La Palma – 11

  • El Hierro – 1

  • La Graciosa – 0

