– 220 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 9 Recovered 2020 Map

– 220 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 9 Recovered 2020 Map

 

 

 

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 220
Recovered – Total 9
– Deceased – 3

208 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 85

  • Gran Canaria – 45

  • Fuerteventura – 6

  • La Gomera – 1

  • Lanzarote – 3

  • La Palma – 5

  • El Hierro – 0

  • La Graciosa – 0

