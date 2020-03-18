Select Page

– 181 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 8 Recovered 2020 Map

– 181 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 8 Recovered 2020 Map

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– RED BIO = Confirmed infections – Total 181
– GREEN BIO = Recovered – Total 8
– DECEASED – 3
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR

170 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands

  • Tenerife – 85

  • Gran Canaria – 45

  • Fuerteventura – 6

  • La Gomera – 1

  • Lanzarote – 3

  • La Palma – 5

  • El Hierro – 0

  • La Graciosa – 0

