So far just 13 people in intensive care and 2 dead, out of 148 confirmed

The Canary Islands’ Ministry of Health has confirmed, this Tuesday afternoon, a cumulative total of 148 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected throughout the archipelago. Of these, 138 are active; 8 cases recovered and 2 have died. Of these, 50 people have been hospitalized with 13 of those in ICU.

The two deaths were elderly people with previous pathologies, one of them on Gran Canaria and the other, reported this morning, on Tenerife.

The number of infections detected are slowly rising across The Canary Islands, with a total of 8 individuals having fully recovered so far.

Tenerife, 91 cases;

Gran Canaria, 36;

Lanzarote, 7;

Fuerteventura, 6;

La Palma, 5

and La Gomera, 3 cases.

Health authorities have reinforced their message to the population, of the importance of following instructions to avoid contagion among vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of everyone’s better care, the population is asked to use resources rationally.

The coronavirus service telephone number enabled by the Ministry of Health is 900 112 061. This line has been reinforced to assist all those who display symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, etc.) or who have been in contact with people who have traveled to risky areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From that phone line all testing will be assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone line is for emergencies only.

The Canary Institute of Hemodonation and Hemotherapy (ICHH) has emphasised the importance of donating blood, in order to maintain necessary reserves for health needs, as blood expires and demand is expected to increase in the coming days.