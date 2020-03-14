– 90 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 7 Recovered 2020 Map
– RED BIO = Confirmed infections – Total 90
– GREEN BIO = Recovered – Total 7
– DECEASED – 1
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR
82 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands
-
Tenerife – 58
-
Gran Canaria – 17
-
Fuerteventura – 1
-
La Gomera – 1
-
Lanzarote – 3
-
La Palma – 3
-
El Hierro – 0
-
La Graciosa – 0
