– 90 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 7 Recovered 2020 Map

– RED BIO = Confirmed infections – Total 90
– GREEN BIO = Recovered – Total 7
– DECEASED – 1
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR

82 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands

  • Tenerife – 58

  • Gran Canaria – 17

  • Fuerteventura – 1

  • La Gomera – 1

  • Lanzarote – 3

  • La Palma – 3

  • El Hierro – 0

  • La Graciosa – 0

