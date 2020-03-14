Select Page

– 109 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 7 Recovered 2020 Map

– RED BIO = Confirmed infections – Total 109
– GREEN BIO = Recovered – Total 7
– DECEASED – 1
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR

82 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands

  • Tenerife – 70

  • Gran Canaria – 19

  • Fuerteventura – 3

  • La Gomera – 1

  • Lanzarote – 3

  • La Palma – 5

  • El Hierro – 0

  • La Graciosa – 0

