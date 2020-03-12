Select Page

On Canary Islands – 46 – Confirmed Corona Virus Cases + 5 Recovered 2020 Map

On Canary Islands – 46 – Confirmed Corona Virus Cases + 5 Recovered 2020 Map

 

 

 

 

 

– RED BIO HAZARD = Confirmed infections – Total 33
– HEART IN GREEN = Recovered – Total 5
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR

21 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands

  • Tenerife – 20
  • Gran Canaria – 7
  • Fuerteventura – 1
  • La Gomera – 0
  • Lanzarote – 0
  • La Palma – 0
  • El Hierro – 0
  • La Graciosa – 0

