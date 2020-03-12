Select Page

– 70 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 7 Recovered 2020 Map

– RED BIO = Confirmed infections – Total 70
– GREEN BIO = Recovered – Total 7
– GREEN CHECK = No reports – CLEAR

63 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands

  • Tenerife – 45

  • Gran Canaria – 13

  • Fuerteventura – 1

  • La Gomera – 0

  • Lanzarote – 2

  • La Palma – 2

  • El Hierro – 0

  • La Graciosa – 0

