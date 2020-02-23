Gran Canaria airport operating with relative normality, though many delays

The weather conditions this Sunday afternoon appear to be continuing to complicate the work of the Canary Islands airports due to the intense episode of Calima, bringing thick dust from the Sahara desert, which is affecting the entire archipelago, along with strong winds, which in some parts of the islands have exceeded 160 km/h

According to sources from Spanish Airport Authority AENA, so far the airports at Gran Canaria, Tenerife North and Tenerife South are operating with relative normality after yesterday they were left inoperative for several hours

due to poor visibility due to the Calima. However there are still long delays for many with operators such as Jet2 reminding passengers that the event is still not concluded, and many people still finding it difficult to get a real information. It is important to remember that the flight companies and tour operators do not have any control over the situation, which is in essence a safety concern due to an Atlantic storm which has drawn fast winds out over the ocean bringing with it desert sands, reducing visibility and affecting efforts to land and take off safely.

Today there appear to be some delays and some landings are being hampered both on Gran Canaria and

Tenerife by shear winds. In addition, one flight from Cologne had to be diverted and then finally landed at

Gran Canaria Airport.